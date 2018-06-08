Watch: Halswell woman riding her way to the Special Olympics

Twenty-six-year-old Amy Batchelor has dyspraxia, a developmental disorder, but that hasn't stopped her from becoming a top horse rider. She is off to Abu Dhabi in 2019 for the Special Olympics.

If you would like to support Amy as she embarks on her journey to the Special Olympics 2019, you can make a donation to Special Olympics Canterbury. Details are as follows:

Account number: 030830035628400

Reference: Amy B

