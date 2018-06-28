Volunteers acknowledge for efforts to improve lives

Improving social connections within the community has led two volunteers to be recognised for their efforts.

Bishopdale Community Trust’s David Hall and Age Concern’s Douglas Shepherd were two of 27 people and five groups to receive awards at Volunteer Canterbury’s volunteer recognition awards last week.

Award recipients were nominated by community not-for-profit organisations.

In his nomination, it said Mr Hall is one of the longest serving members of the Bishopdale Community Trust.

“His knowledge of the trust, its activities and its history is of huge value in ensuring that Sundbye Community House effectively delivers its services to the local community,” said the nomination.

Mr Hall set up the trust’s computer systems and uses his specialist IT skills to maintain them, including undertaking staff training.

Mr Shepherd’s contribution to Age Concern in Papanui since 2009 has been “invaluable” said his nomination.

He is a volunteer driver for the senior citizen group, which ensures regular attendance at social outings for those who otherwise couldn’t get there.

“Doug is reliable and dedicated, often assisting at short notice, and always with a sense of humour. He also assists with delivery of the organisation’s magazine and at home, with his wife Margaret, hosts some of the Age Concern seniors for afternoon teas,” said his nomination.

The Papanui High School Pasifika Cultural Group provided entertainment to start the event.