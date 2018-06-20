Villa Maria win at Big Sing

Three choirs from Villa Maria College have had wins at The Big Sing Canterbury regionals.

The choirs Con Brio, Vivace and Prima Voce took to the stage at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral for the regional competition.

The Big Sing is a national group-singing competition for secondary school students. The winners are due to find out this week if they made it to The Big Sing national final in Wellington in August.

All three choirs were made up of girls from years 7-13 and each took home accolades.

Prima Voce was awarded the commendable performance by a choir with a student conductor award, with student Courtney Maynard as the conductor.

Vivace took out the outstanding performance of an early music composition award.

Con Brio won the outstanding performance of a contemporary art composition, outstanding performance of a contemporary/commercial composition and outstanding recital performance by a girls’ choir awards.

Villa Maria praised “the talent and hard work” of the girls and choir director Naomi Hnat.