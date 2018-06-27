Veteran World War II pilot reunited with plane

A veteran Kiwi fighter pilot who flew with the Royal New Zealand Air Force in the Pacific during World War II will return to his roots when he takes to the skies over South Canterbury this Sunday.

Bryan Cox flew Kittyhawks and Corsairs during the War, embarking on combat operations against the Japanese at just 19-years-old. He went on to have a long and distinguished career in aviation, amassing 21,000 hours in the air and wrote several books on his experiences. Earlier this year, Cox became one of New Zealand’s oldest pilots when he was signed off for his recreational pilot’s licence at the age of 93.

This weekend he will be reunited with an aircraft that he flew 75 years ago – an ex-RNZAF Tiger Moth biplane, now owned by Russell Brodie of Canterbury’s Rangitata Island Aerodrome.

Cox flew the Tiger Moth during his elementary flying training at RNZAF Station Harewood.

He will take to the skies with pilot Andrew Love, who will hand over the controls to Cox for part of the flight, allowing him to truly reconnect with the aircraft that he last flew in 1943.

This historic flight was initiated when Brodie enlisted the help of air force historian and founder of the Wings Over New Zealand Show, Dave Homewood, to identify any surviving veterans who had flown his Tiger Moth during World War Two.

A long-time friend of Cox’s, Homewood discovered an entry in his log book confirming that the former fighter pilot had flown the aircraft during his training. He and Brodie then set about reuniting pilot and plane. Homewood established a Givealittle page, and aviation enthusiasts around the country banded together to raise more than $800 to cover the costs of bringing Cox to Christchurch. .

He will also be a guest speaker at the Wings Over New Zealand aviation forum at the Air Force Museum of New Zealand on Saturday.

As Homewood notes, “He’s [Cox] a huge figure in NZ aviation… Reuniting Bryan with one of the aeroplanes that he actually learned to fly in 75 years ago is such a pleasure. It’s a full circle for him after a life of aviation.”

The flight is scheduled to take place at the Rangitata Island Aerodrome, 1 Brodie Road, Temuka, at 10.00am.