Travel: Singapore high life

A truly great hotel needs to feel like home, a place you’re not only reluctant to leave but one that you could happily move into. If you’re Singapore-bound, let The Fullerton sprinkle its stardust on you, where location, service, style and soul are all immediately apparent. It’s a red-letter year for the the Fullerton building, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and retains its classic allure in a highly connected world.

Taking a stroll along the Singapore River at night, the building which originally served as the General Post Office before becoming an iconic hotel, glistened like a wedding-cake on the waterfront. With its stately Doric columns, coffered ceilings and cornices, this masterpiece of neo-classical architecture was the largest structure ever built in Singapore, 90 years ago. This showpiece hotel is anything but pickled – it hums with a playful buzz.

After being chauffeured from the airport in the hotel limousine, I was whisked straight to my room, where the sign-in formalities were swiftly attended to. Stylish and soothing and with a ringside seat over Marina Bay, my spacious suite was the meticulous blend of heritage, luxury and comfort, with a cream and caramel colour palette, heavenly bedding, sumptuous bathroom loaded with exclusive toiletries, nespresso coffee and fresh tropical fruit, delivered daily.

Push the boat out and enjoy access to the Straits Club, for a plethora of indulgences including a classic afternoon with freshly baked scones, and a lavish nightly selection of sublime canapes and cocktails. After an early morning stretch of the legs on the riverside trail, I was ready to retox with a champagne breakfast, where a lip-smacking buffet of assorted goodies, strung across pedestals, complemented the eggs benedict, I ordered off the a la carte menu.

Other headline dining experiences await at Town Restaurant, offering international fare, and exquisite Chinese cuisine draws them in to Jade. Perched at the apex of the hotel where a beacon originally guided ships ashore, The Lighthouse is beloved for its supreme Italian cuisine and commanding views. The atmospheric Post Bar is an effervescent haunt for mingling and mixology. If you’re partaking in some cheeky nightcaps, don’t forget to enjoy the signature Merlion Cocktail.

After a long-haul flight, my body was gagging to be pressed for pleasure. In the dimmed light of The Fullerton Spa, I savoured a 90 minute signature Asian Heritage massage, which is intensively applied. My limbs felt so relaxed, I felt as if I might levitate after having so many kinks ironed out from my travel-weary body. Across the hotel, staff are unfailingly obliging and engaging, catering to your every whim, including sharing with you a plethora of heritage nuggets and anecdotes, that permeate the building.

Take time to immerse yourself in the Heritage Gallery, which offers so many charming insights on the importance role this building has played in the Singapore narrative. But within this jewel-box of hospitality, my runaway favourite haven was the knock-out infinity pool lording over the Singapore River, backed by the statuesque grandeur of those Aberdeen granite pillars, and flanked by loungers. Every time I called by for a restorative dip, it took an age to tera myself away from this insatiable happy place.

Just 6 months ago, Singapore Airlines launched its enticing range of new cabin products on the A380s, which are in the process of being fitted to its entire fleet, including the Auckland service. It’s fitting that the revolutionary makeover to the cabin product is being delivered by the carrier, as Singapore Airlines was the launch operator of the A380 when it took delivery of the world’s first superjumbo, just over ten years ago.

The new cabin products provide more space and privacy across all classes and can already be experienced by Kiwis travelling from Singapore to London or Hong Kong on select flights. The new A380 is also currently operating on select flights from Sydney to Singapore. The refreshed cabin products are featured on the Airline’s five brand-new A380’s, and will be fitted to its existing fleet of 14 Airbus A380 aircraft over the course of the next few years.

The new Suites, which resemble a luxurious hotel room rather than an aircraft cabin, now feature a separate full-flat bed and leather upholstered armchair that reclines and swivels. For those travelling together, the option to combine two of the Suites to form a spacious double Suite is also available.

The all new Business Class seat features two side wings for better back support and reclines directly into a fully flat bed. Those travelling together can also lower the centre privacy divider between the two centre seats from the moment they board, to form a double bed in the sky.

Premium Economy Class features a contemporary and stylish design, with wider seats sporting an eight-inch recline. Economy Class also offers more space and greater comfort, with additional legroom and back support and a six-way adjustable headrest.

Passengers travelling on the A380 will also enjoy enhanced entertainment options, with the myKrisWorld system allowing even greater control of passenger’s entertainment through content recommendations. KrisFlyer members are also able to bookmark and resume content, as well as customise and save playlists.

“The new cabin products are the culmination of four years of work, involving extensive customer research and close partnerships with our designers and suppliers. We are confident that the results will genuinely ‘wow’ our customers, and ensure that we continue to provide them an unparalleled travel experience,” says Singapore Airlines CEO, Mr Goh Choon Phong.

The Airline’s newest A380’s are configured with 471 seats across four classes, featuring six Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, as well as 44 Premium Economy Class seats and 343 Economy Class seats on the main deck.

Progressively being rolled out across the entire A380 fleet, this commitment to added space and comfort, across all classes, underscores Singapore Airlines’ solid reputation as a full-service carrier that is always seeking to raise the bar. www.singaporeair.com