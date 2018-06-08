Toilet paper thief caught short

If you’ve been caught short in Rolleston here’s the reason why.

A man in his 60s has been stealing the toilet paper.

But don’t stress, relief is in hand – the police have caught him.

Senior Sergeant Pete Stills said the man travelled from his address in Wigram to Brookside Park Rolleston to steal the toilet paper.

He said police issued a

formal warning after two incidents last week where the man stole a total of nine toilet paper rolls.

Senior Sergeant Stills said the man told police he needed it because he had “diarrhoea and a runny nose.”