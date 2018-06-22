Three ways to keep your home warm and dry

We all want warm, healthy homes that don’t cost a fortune to heat. Home & Leisure’s Gaynor Stanley looks at three ways to achieve that.

1. Up the insulation

What they tell us on the telly is true. The fundamental step to a warm home is how well insulated it is. Otherwise, it’s like trying to boil water in a sieve.

Our tip is, if you are building new, exceed the building code R-values for your wall, ceiling and floor insulation. These may sound adequate but Canterbury has cold winters and the more well insulated from the elements your home is, the warmer it will be.

If you’re in an older house and have underfloor access – whack some insulation in. Your home structure will draw the cold air from the ground so stopping it getting in is crucial.

Often older homes have old fibreglass Batts in the ceiling – think about one of the (non-itchy) new polyester or wool products to augment or replace them. It’s harder to add wall insulation to an existing home, but entirely possible and desirable if you’re renovating. Remember: Even tiny gaps matter – make sure your measurements and insulation fit is precise.

2. Eliminate damp air

A closed-up house is prone to condensation and dampness – that’s neither healthy nor wise. Damp air takes more energy to heat, so dry it out before you turn on the heating.

When the days are fine, open some windows to dry out the bathroom and kitchen and air your bedrooms. Hang your washing outside on the line, rather than using a drier or draping it around the living room.

Supplement a heat pump with a heat dispersal system. If you have high ceilings, install ceiling fans to disperse the hot air in summer and push it back down to seating height in winter.

If you can’t install a ceiling fan in the bathroom, consider a shower dome to contain the steam – or open the window to let out the moisture once you’re warm and dry. Similarly, in the kitchen, install a rangehood to capture and extract steam – or at least put your pot lids on.

3. Research your heat pump

Many homeowners quickly decide a heat pump is best for their home without really looking into how they work.

For instance, experts say the best place for your heat pump is not high on the wall, but at floor level, because – yes folks – hot air still rises.

It’s important to realise most of the models sold in New Zealand were designed as air conditioners – to cool air down, rather than heat it. Set it to your desired temperature – which is recommended to be 21-22 deg C – and let the unit get there in the most efficient fashion. After all, if we’re cooking do we put the oven on to 250 deg C to warm it up to 180 deg C?

Ever been in a home and noticed the living room is baking hot while the bedrooms and bathroom are pretty nippy still? One popular solution is a heat distribution system designed to share the significant levels of heat generated – eliminating the need for additional heaters in smaller rooms.

