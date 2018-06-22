The Star: Supreme winner at big media awards

The Star has again been the big winner at the NZ Community Newspapers Association Awards.

Many of the country’s newspapers, magazines and websites, from paid dailies to free community titles, entered the prestigous annual awards which were held in Rotorua on Friday night.

The Star was judged best allround newspaper and was also named the supreme winner across all categories – newspapers, websites and magazines.

Said judge Jim Tully: “It may no longer be a daily but The Star continues a tradition of hard-hitting reporting notable for pacy, direct, tight writing. The bold layout complements the punchy style”.

IStaff at Star Media, publisher of The Star, its website star.kiwi and magazine Kiwi Gardener were also recognised.

Emily O’Connell was the winner of the best junior news journalist category for her work on The Star and Western News. Her portfolio included coverage of the battle Lady Wigram Retirement Village residents were having over heavy trucks in the area. The issue exploded when rest home owner John Tooby was recorded verbally abusing his elderly tenants over the isuse.

Julia Evans was runner up in the category for articles in The Star and Nor West News, while Sarla Donovan received special mention for her work on The Star, Pegasus Post and Bay Harbour News.

Bridget Rutherford won the best feature/lifestyle journalist. Judge Stuart Howie said her article on a World War 2 veteran was a “ripping yarn, while she shows she is equally capable of turning her talents to a politicla feature and other human interest areas.”

Martin Hunter was best feature/lifestyle photographer, his photo during the under 17 national cricket tournament at Lincoln earning special praise. He was also runner up in the best news photographer section.

Gordon Findlater was runner up in the senior sports reporter category.

Kiwi Gardener was best all round lifestyle magazine.

Said Tully, who also judged this category: “This quality magazine impresses at every level. The content is authorative, informative and helpful, the visuals are excellent and the overall design is clan and competent.”

Kiwi Gardener was also runner-up in the best front page category.

star.kiwi was runner up in the best website caetegory.

Judge Claire Swallow said star.kiwi made great use of video as a key content type. the videos were focused on great footage and and powerful story telling.

Star Media chief executive Steve McCaughan said he was proud of what had been achieved.

“We strive for excellence every day, to inform, connect and entertain the audiences we serve.

“These awards acknowledge our teams efforts, passion and skill they bring every day to our business”.

“I would also like to thank and acknowledge all our advertisers, whose support make it possible for us to produce award winning publications.”