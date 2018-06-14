The Square: Is this the future?

Prominent Cantabrians have given a mixed response to the possible futuristic look of Cathedral Square.

Plans for what the Square could look like were released by Regenerate Christchurch yesterday after seven years of debate and controversy over the slow progress of the rebuild.

It includes three covered pavilions, which would have a “lattice-style” translucent roof, which could host markets and other events.

The long-term vision, which is estimated to cost between $60-$80 million, aims to bring people back into the area, through a series of interconnected public spaces.

The vision for the Square also includes Cathedral Gardens with trees and water features, Post Office Place with events and meeting spaces, and Library Plaza with other people-friendly areas.

Former mayor Garry Moore said the plan was “brilliant” while developer Ernest Duval was not fussed by the pavilions.

The next step is for a delivery strategy to be developed with the city council and stakeholders to determine what could be done, when, and what funding would be needed.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said the vision would help people think of the central city as a destination and residential neighbourhood.

“I’m confident Regenerate Christchurch’s vision will allow this to happen.”

City councillor Deon Swiggs said it would need to work around other developments

such as Turanga, the Spark building, Aotea Gifts and the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral.

“We’ve got to look at what is happening, what’s in the vision and what can we deliver.”

City councillor Jamie Gough said it was a good starting point.

“I think the design of the pavilions is quite ambitious and somewhat unorthodox, which I think is quite cool. It’s thinking outside the square, ironically, inside the Square,” he said.

Mr Moore said the concept was “incredible”.

“I loathed the old Square. So for me this gives us a chance to turn the Square into something that’s an exciting space. It’s the city’s lounge.

“I haven’t been this excited about any of the proposals we’ve had post-quake.”

Mr Duval said while he liked the greenery, the pavilions structure may impede the sight lines of the Cathedral.

“Maybe we don’t need such large a structure or even one at all which then becomes a permanent structure in the Square to compete with the Cathedral.”

City councillor Vicki Buck said while she was not a huge fan of the pavilions, she liked the green space and having high activity.

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the “aspirational” vision was estimated to cost between $60-80million. There was about $9 million set aside for it.

He said the pavilions, designed in-house with input from Ngāi Tūāhuriri were “striking but elegant” and would be easy to deconstruct.

Regenerate had spent about $1 million developing the delayed vision. It was meant to be released in October.

The major goal now was working out a delivery strategy, Mr Iafeta said.