The sports weekend ahead

Massetti Cup rugby league

The top four teams will be looking to stay out of trouble during round 10 of the Massetti Cup competition on Saturday. None of the top four teams play each other, which means the bottom four teams have a chance to upset the form guide.

Linwood, Hornby and Northern all have a handy buffer on the remaining five teams, while Celebration will be looking to maintain their spot when they welcome seventh-placed Halswell to Cuthberts Green.

Competition leaders Linwood travel to Wainoni Park to play fifth-placed Aranui, while Northern, fresh off their 24-20 win over Hornby, host cellar-dwellers Riccarton at Murphy Park. Papanui host Hornby at the Papanui Domain.

Metro premier rugby

University and Lincoln University will look to push their claims for contention in the metro rugby second round competition on Saturday.

Both teams have a win and loss heading into week three in the compact section A. Top-of-the-table Christchurch will look to keep their unbeaten run going against Sydenham, while Sumner will host New Brighton, with both teams desperate to find that winning feeling.

In section B, high-flyers Marist will travel to Burnside; High School Old Boys host unbeaten Shirley and Linwood will welcome Belfast, eager to avoid the wooden spoon.

CPL men’s hockey

Seemingly unstoppable Harewood will face a stern challenge from Marist during round 10 of the CPL competition on Saturday. Harewood have won all nine of their games so far and have an 11-point buffer on second-placed Carlton-Redcliffs. However, Marist can leapfrog their way to second if they upset the favourites.

In other matches, Carlton Redcliffs will look to get past HSOB-Burnside, Southern United will look to maintain fourth place by repelling the challenge of Fendalton/Avon and University will host Hornby.

CPL women’s hockey

Two mouth-watering games highlight the latest round of the CPL competition on Saturday.

The top-of-the-table clash between Carlton Redcliffs and unbeaten HSOB/Burnside promises to be a treat, while fourth-placed Marist will play Harewood. Both matches have the possibility of drastically changing the complexion of the competition. H and B Avon will battle Southern United to avoid the wooden spoon while Hornby has the bye.

Southern League football

The re-established Southern League competition gets under way this weekend. The league returns after its last stint in 1999 and pits the five top qualifiers from the Mainland Premier League – Cashmere Technical, Coastal Spirit, Nomads, Ferrymead Bays and Nelson Suburbs – against the best from Dunedin and Southland. The league aims to provide a higher level of competition heading into the national league season for the Canterbury Dragons, Tasman United and Southern.

Cashmere Technical will host Queenstown AFC at Garrick Memorial Park at 11.30am, Ferrymead Bays welcomes Nomads to English Park at 2.45pm, Coastal Spirit travel to Saxton Fields to face Nelson Suburbs at noon on Sunday and Dunedin Technical will meet Southland United at their Caledonian Grounds at 2pm on Sunday.