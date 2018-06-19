The rise of a combined rural team in UC Champs

Lincoln Combined are the surprise package of the UC Championship rugby competition so far in 2018. Selwyn Times sports reporter Jacob Page finds out the reasons for their early season success

Coach Mike Wilson knew from round one of the UC Championship he had a side with a different attitude to previous Lincoln Combined teams.

They were beaten 13-12 by Rangiora High in the first round. In past years, they would have been happy just to get close to some of the more fancied teams.

But after the loss at Rangiora in early May, Wilson saw something completely different.

“I saw with the way we handled that loss and I knew that these boys weren’t happy with being close anymore – they wanted to be better,” Wilson said.

He could tell from the expressions on his players’ faces after the round one loss that

they were not happy with being close.

The defeat to Rangiora could have been the scene-setter for 2018 for the team, but instead the team has surged to third place on the ladder after winning five of their next six games, including a 11-8 win over Timaru Boys’ High on Saturday.

The team, which is made up of secondary school players from Ellesmere, Lincoln and Darfield, have a tough edge which perhaps was missing in past seasons.

It is Wilson’s second year in charge – he took over when the team was in it’s debut season in the combined form.

Wilson had a couple of seasons coaching the Ellesmere colts from 2010 before returning to the team he once played for – the Banks Peninsula division two side.

Then last year he took the reins at Lincoln Combined. “The allure of the job was coaching a team in the best under-18 competition in our region,” Wilson said.

He said while he knew the team would have talent, he

knew results wouldn’t define them.

“When I first got in the role I saw a lot of players with plenty of individual skills and talents and it’s been our job as coaches to try to mould that into a good team performance on the field,” he said. The team has experienced players like halfback Robert Sporke, who has already made an appearance for Rolleston in the senior competition and second-five Wil Gualter, who has led the team and kicked two match-winning penalties.

However, for Wilson it’s about the unsung players. “There’s been great competition for minutes this year and players have been more individually responsible for their own performance to the team,” he said.

“While we haven’t had a full 70min performance yet, I can’t deny the squad has a great ability to work hard to the final whistle and that’s seen us get wins in games we would have lost in previous years,” Wilson said.

“Players like Cam Jordan, who has made the transition from hooker to loose forward, or Cameron Murdoch, who was a lock last year and is now a winger making huge progress. That’s the sort of thing that pleases me.

“The results come from the hard work that those on the outside don’t necessarily see.”

Ellesmere coach Alex Robertson said having the team performing so well, showed the strength of rugby in the region.

“This is exciting for the future of rugby in this region,” he said.

“With seven of our Ellesmere colts players making the senior team this season, there’s definitely a pathway for rugby talent here.”

Five Ellesmere players have also made the 2018 Canterbury provincial team named last week.

Wilson said the opportunities have never been so good for his players.

“The aim is to show that you can have a decent rugby future in Ellesmere without having to go to town,” he said.

Lincoln Combined results to date this season

•v Rangiora High, lost 13-12

•v Shirley Boys’ High, won 20-18

•v Aoraki Combined, won 26-13

•v Christ’s College, lost 29-5

•v Mid Canterbury Combined, won 34-7

•v St Thomas of Canterbury, won 25-24

v Timaru Boys’ High, won 11-8