The lolly scramble: Mayor to fast-track stadium, extra money for roads

A fast-tracked stadium, extra money for fixing roads and the water supply, plus so much more.

The financial lolly scramble is about to end as the city council begins finalising its 10-year Long Term Plan tomorrow.

The biggest investment, a new stadium, is likely to have its $253 million funding brought forward by two years from 2023 to 2021.

“The message we received from submitters was that Christchurch needs a fit-for-purpose stadium that can attract major sporting fixtures, events and visitors to our city,’’ Mayor Lianne Dalziel said.

She said without a world-class facility, the city will continue to miss out on events like the recent Ed Sheeran concert and upcoming Kendrick Lamar concert in Dunedin.

The city council will work with Government officials on a business case for the stadium and its form, size and function.

But one message has been very clear from supporters, it should have a roof.

Ms Dalziel said the city council will be investigating “potential funders” who benefit economically and socially from the stadium.

During LTP submissions, city councillor Vicki Buck directly questioned whether the Canterbury Rugby Union would contribute to the cost. Chief executive Nathan Godfrey said no.

Other LTP recommendations include an increase to the infrastructure budget, bringing forward $25 million to fix the city’s water supply, allocating an extra $16.8 million for improving roads and footpaths and an extra $48 million for improving the wastewater network.

“We heard very clearly from the community that people want roads and footpaths repaired faster so we’ve made changes that allow us to repair those in the worst condition sooner,” Ms Dalziel said.

Further funding has been included for a range of community initiatives such as Thompson Park, Linwood Pool, Edgeware Pool and additional opening hours for Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre.

It continues the Landmark Heritage Grant for three years, fast-tracks sections of the Quarryman’s Trail and Nor’West Arc cycleways and extends the one-hour free parking in the central city car parking buildings until the end of January.

Ms Dalziel has also requested the development forum develop a work programme to maintain momentum in the CBD and to bring forward funding for the Robert McDougall Art Gallery, Old Municipal Chambers and Coronation Hall.

The free swims for green prescription holders and pre-schoolers at city council pools during school hours will also continue.

The Isaac Theatre Royal could be granted an additional five years to pay off its $2 million loan. While ChristchurchNZ is set to benefit from an additional $1.26 million annually for three years.

To fund this work, the city council has proposed a rates increase by 5.5 per cent in the coming financial year (plus $6.52 per property for the special heritage Cathedral grant).

This is about $2.80 more a week for a home with the average RV of $500,000.

“There is a slight increase in the following two years due to bringing forward the new stadium, after which rates’ increases track downwards slightly faster than proposed in the draft LTP to settle at a level in line with local Government inflation,” Ms Dalziel said.