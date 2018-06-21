Tennis coach returns

It will be a homecoming for new Redcliffs Tennis Club head coach Jack Tiller when he starts his new job next month at the club he played for as a junior.

Tiller, 20, will take on the role on July 21 after spending the last year in a coaching role at Elmwood Tennis Club.

The position at Redcliffs became available with the departure of Evie Ruegg who is travelling the world with her husband. Ruegg has spent the past four years growing the club’s junior programme from obscurity after the earthquake to a now strong position with 16 interclub teams.

Tiller, who lives in Monks Bay, first picked up a tennis racket as a six-year-old at the Redcliffs club before relocating to Blenheim.

As a teenager, Tiller played for Elmwood but still remained involved with his childhood club whenever possible and is now excited to take on the head coaching role.

“Redcliffs has always been a big part of my tennis and when I got a phone call to ask if I would be keen on the role I happily said yes,” said Tiller.

He recently spent a year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in the United States. It was there he caught the coaching bug.

“Being over there you see so many guys that are unreal at tennis. The staff and coaching there is great and what they told me really clicked,” said Tiller.

“I realised it’s something I’d really like to do, it’s cool to see kids grow and develop new skills.”

Tiller is currently studying towards a sports coaching degree at Canterbury University.

Redcliffs currently has 77 junior interclub players and 38 hot shot participants.

Club president Sue Cooke

was thankful of departing

coach Ruegg for the position she has left the club in going forward. “She’s done a great job and has contributed greatly to the club, in particular with our juniors, she will be missed,” said Cooke. The club is planning on a leaving event for Ruegg in the coming weeks.