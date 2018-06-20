Teen referee forging a career with whistle

Basketball referee Brad Clive is fast forging a career with the whistle.

The 17-year-old who lives in Halswell has just returned from refereeing the women’s under-19 national final, and is the youngest referee on the panel for the New Zealand women’s basketball championship.

Brad first took up the whistle at age 11 at Pioneer Stadium.

Since then he has officiated the national finals of all age-groups from under-15 through to under-23s.

“I was an average basketballer and I still play socially, but I wanted to find another way to stay in the game,” he said.

“So in 2011, I refereed my first year 5 and 6 game at Pioneer Stadium and I’ve loved it ever since.

“I think (referee manager Carol Bathurst) was nervous at putting me in there because of my age but it went well.”

Brad said he loved the role and enjoyed the interpersonal skills he had learnt.

“Going away to tournaments and hanging out with other referees was something that I’ve always enjoyed,” he said.

“Basketball is one of those sports where you are always talking to coaches or players during the game and that helps me be accountable for the calls I make.”

Brad said as he moved up the ranks and the age groups, he understood player respect would have to be earned, especially with his youthful appearance.

“It comes in time, people think they’re in the right, but I always want to be able to justify my

calls if they ask me about it,” he said.

“It’s important to have a good feel for the game and understand what players are trying to achieve in each play.

Brad said he would like to officiate in the Australian National Basketball League in the near future.

“You always look up to peers and for me that’s guys like Matt Bathurst who has been NBL referee of the year the past two years and he’s been super valuable to me.

“There’s also guys like Marty Davison who have helped me a lot.”

Brad said he’d like to juggle his studies and his flourishing career next year.