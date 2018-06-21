Teen makes NZ water polo team

Christ’s College water polo exponent Louis Clark has been selected in the New Zealand team for the youth world championships in Hungary in August.

The 16-year-old from Fendalton impressed selectors at a national selection camp in Auckland three weeks ago.

“It was a new environment for me, those trials, and I was a little nervous to start with, but I felt better the longer it went and to be selected is such a huge honour,” he said.

Clark said he followed his older brother into the sport at the start of high school and has loved it ever since.

“I’ve always loved being physical in sports and water polo is like rugby in water,” he said.

Clark also splits his time between competitive swimming and surf lifesaving at the Taylor’s Mistake club.

Between his three sporting ambitions, he has 12 regular trainings a week which doesn’t leave room for much else.

He said being able to have the right balance between power and agility was crucial for water polo.

While Europe tends to dominate the scene, Clark said he and the rest of the New Zealand team are eager to test themselves against the world’s best.

“It will be good to see where we are at and test ourselves against the best of what is out there,” he said.