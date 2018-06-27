Suction dredger to carry out Lyttelton Harbour channel deepening work

One of the world’s largest dredges, the Fairway, is due to arrive in Lyttelton Harbour in August as the Port’s channel deepening project gets underway.

Lyttelton Port Company was granted resource consent in March 2018 to dredge the harbour shipping channel to increase its draft.

The 230 metre-long Fairway will collect sand and silt from the seabed of the harbour, as it works to widen the navigation channel by 20 metres and deepen it to allow vessels with a 13.3 metre draft to call at Lyttelton.

The first stage of work will see the Fairway lengthen the channel by 2.5km and will take 11 weeks to complete.

The channel deepening will allow bigger ships to access the Port.

The initial stage of the dredging programme has been awarded to Netherlands-based contractor Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. a global operator with more than 100 years experience.

Built in 1997, the Fairway is one of Boskalis’ 30 trailing suction hopper dredgers.

The Fairway will make its journey from Mumbai, India, after completing its latest project and make a stop in Singapore before heading to Lyttelton Harbour. The Cawthron Institute has worked with LPC and Boskalis to develop a biosecurity plan.

In Singapore, it will go into a dry dock to be water blasted and have its antifoul refreshed. The interior spaces will be cleaned and flushed with fresh water. After being inspected, it will sail directly to New Zealand.

In anticipation of the channel deepening, LPC has implemented the largest environmental monitoring programme ever undertaken for a New Zealand dredging project.

While the Fairway is hard at work, a plume will be clearly visible from the dredge, but LPC environmental advisor Jared Pettersson says this is a normal aspect of the dredging process on the seafloor.

“The environmental effects of the plume were evaluated during the consent process. It was found any environmental effects would be minimal and short-term as the ecosystem is used to naturally occurring fluctuations in water clarity.

“We have implemented New Zealand’s most robust real-time water quality monitoring system that will ensure the proposed dredging does not result in adverse outcomes for the environment.”

LPC achieved a mediated outcome with Ngai Tahu in regards to protecting the environmental and cultural value of whakaraupō and koukourārata.

As a result, LPC will cease dumping dredge spoil, from a previous consent, at Awaroa/Godley Head, Livingstone Bay, Breeze Bay and Mechanics Bay which are important breeding grounds for kaimoana.

The company will pay Te Rūnanga o Koukourārata and Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke fisheries enhancement funding that will be used on projects to increase mahinga kai within Koukourārata and Whakaraupō (Lyttelton) harbours. There will be strict environmental limits for dredging and dumping spoil.

LPC’s Harbour Watch website will provide real-time data as part of the company’s water-quality monitoring project, www.lpcharbourwatch.co.nz.