Strikeforce eager to win Golden Gloves titles

Strikeforce Boxing Club will be looking for plenty of success in the South Island Golden Gloves at the Cashmere Club on Saturday.

The Halswell-based club has four boxers who trainer Steve Brown believes could win titles by the end of the mammoth day of boxing.

Michael Maireroa will be looking to add a gold medal in the senior elite under-91kg class to the silver medal he won at the Australian Golden Gloves last year. Jack Morgan is a 16-year-old who has switched his focus from rugby to boxing since starting at the club last October. The under-66kg youth has had three bouts and has already won the South Island and Canterbury.

“Jack has a tremendous work-ethic,” Brown said. “He has a great attitude, catches multiple busses just to make it to training and he’s tenacious in the ring.”

Marcus Tierney will be

on debut in the cadet

under-50kg section but the 14-year-old is considered a genuine chance.

Coby Magon rounds out the quartet. The 10-year-old mini cadet has had three victorious fights over the past six weeks and plans on adding a South Island title on Saturday.

There will be two sessions of action with the afternoon session starting at noon and the evening session starting at 6pm.

Organiser Matt Neale says 94 boxers are set to fight across multiple weight, age and experience divisions. It is a big year for boxing in Christchurch with the New Zealand Golden Gloves in Hornby on October 3.