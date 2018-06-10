Steady progress on monumental task of restoring the Arts Centre

One of the largest heritage restoration projects in the Southern Hemisphere is over its half way mark, but there’s more work to be done at the Arts Centre yet. Bridget Rutherford reports

Every morning, a black labrador used to wander down to the former Le Cafe in the Arts Centre for breakfast.

After enjoying leftovers provided by the cafe staff, Satchmo would wander back to his Armagh St home.

For months his owners did not know where he went. But he would always return, so they didn’t worry.

That’s one of Arts Centre acting chief executive Jane Parfitt’s fond memories of the historic complex she is now helping to restore to its former glory.

To this day, she still doesn’t know how her cheeky pet, named after Louis Armstrong, knew how to get to the Arts Centre, or why he started going.

Come February 22, 2011, Ms Parfitt, who was a senior manager at the city council and the Civil Defence controller, took an early lunch break and headed to the Arts Centre’s Backstage to get a ham and cheese baguette.

When she went back to eat her lunch in the Civic Offices, “all hell broke loose” when the devastating magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit at 12.51pm.

“The Arts Centre was the last place I saw intact. It brings tears to my eyes, it’s funny to come back here.”

Seven years later, Ms Parfitt has stepped in temporarily to help the project move from a restoration phase, to a repopulating and revitalisation one.

Her office, with its high ceilings and restored stained glass window sits on the top floor of the clock tower building.

She says it’s one of her favourite restored spaces. But there are many to choose from.

Eleven of the 23 buildings, most of which are Gothic Revival style, have been restored and reopened as part of the monumental 10-year $290 million restoration programme.

The largest of its kind in the world, the programme has passed the half-way mark.

The remaining work is expected to cost about $90 million, so the charitable trust that governs the centre needs to raise about $35 million to complete it.

It hopes to finish restoring the country’s largest collection of category one heritage buildings in the next four years.

But unlike many other projects the trust, which relies on fundraising, grants and partnerships, has quietly gone about its work.

Ms Parfitt, who has taken over temporarily from former chief executive Andre Lovatt, said they simply got on with it.

“I think it’s been an anchor project all but in name. We’re very grateful for the contributions from the city,” she said.

“It’s through leadership at a governance level and putting the right chief executive [Mr Lovatt] in for the time, and good planning in terms of cost.”

After the September 2010 earthquake the trust worked quickly to renegotiate the buildings’ insurance cover. It was just as well.

They received severe damage in the February 22, 2011, earthquake. The trust went for an early cash settlement and received a $156 million insurance pay out.

“That laid the foundation and gave them the funding to plan the restoration,” Ms Parfitt said.

Dating back to 1877, the buildings housed Canterbury College, now Canterbury University, and Christchurch Boys’ and Christchurch Girls’ High Schools.

Christchurch Girls’ moved to Cranmer Square in 1881, while Christchurch Boys’ stayed until 1926.

In 1957, the university started its long move to Ilam, and in 1974 it gifted the buildings to the people of Christchurch to be used as an Arts Centre.

But after 40 years, students have now returned to the complex.

The university’s classics and music programmes returned last year to the restored Chemistry building, which also has a university recital room.

The Teece Museum of Classical Antiquities is also based in the building.

The registry building now houses commercial tenants, with businesses such as Curator’s Deli, Zen Sushi and Dumplings and Canterbury Cheesemongers.

The gymnasium is now home to Free Theatre, which is also available for hire, while the common room houses Two Productions, an innovative theatre company.

Gallerist Jonathan Smart opened The Central Art Gallery in the library last year, which is currently showing work by Reuben Paterson. The large Boys’ High building houses Absolution, Frances Nation, i-Site Visitor Centre, Pepa Stationery, Rollickin Gelato, Shopology and Workology, Soul Jewellery, Bunch Floral, Pumanawa Community Exhibition Space and Fudge Cottage.

The clock tower, along with the Arts Centre management offices houses Bunsen Cafe, where Le Cafe once was, and Rutherford’s Den.

The den, named after Canterbury College alumni Lord Ernest Rutherford, is an educational space where he once studied.

The buildings restored so far are more accessible now, some with new lifts, and they have new central heating systems. Many are open to the public, and available for hire.

Before the earthquakes, there was one stonemason on staff. Now, there was a team of 16 from all over the world. A local craftsman has restored all the broken stained glass windows.

The award-winning Great Hall was perhaps one of the most popular restoration projects in the complex.

More than 10,000 people came to see it when it reopened in June 2016.

Many cried as they saw the features, such as the timber ceiling and the World War 1 memorial window.

Ms Parfitt said that was an example of why it was important to restore the buildings, because the city had lost so much.

Amazingly, just one structure was removed after the quake – an add-on built over the boys’ high swimming pool.

“Everything that could be saved was,” Ms Parfitt said.

“It’s just part of Christchurch. Everyone has got a memory of the Arts Centre. It’s an icon.”

Mayor Lianne Dalziel agrees.

She said when visitors came to Christchurch, she always directed them to the Arts Centre.

It was the “most significant heritage restoration project the country has ever seen,” she said.

While the city council does not own the Arts Centre, it has contributed financially towards its restoration.

Ms Dalziel said she loved the way it had been done.

“They’ve revealed it building by building. They’ve done an amazing job, they’ve kept the city totally engaged with the project.”

Ms Dalziel holds memories of the centre on a personal level.

She married husband Rob Davidson under the tree in the South Quad. Their reception was held in the Great Hall, so it was “wonderful” to go back when it reopened, she said.

They even went on their first date at Annie’s Wine Bar and Restaurant, which was based in the School of Art building for 19 years.

That building is due to reopen later this year, housing a new restaurant where Annie’s was, a creative co-working hub, community event spaces and venues.

A hospitality tenant is being sought to operate the restaurant, which looks out over South Quad.

The large crane that had been helping with the internal demolition work and strengthening since 2016 came down last month.

The neighbouring West Lecture will also open later this year – a milestone that will see the whole western end of the complex operating again.

West Lecture will have a boutique cinema, with four artists in residence apartments upstairs.

The next big project is the observatory, biology and physics building.

It will have studio spaces, workshops and boutique accommodation. They will be built around the functioning observatory, with the repaired Townsend Teece Telescope.

The trust needs to raise an additional $10-$12 million to complete the work. It will launch a campaign to do so in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Engineering and Student Union building will be repaired further down the track.

The Court Theatre’s former chief executive Philip Aldridge will take over from Ms Parfitt next month. She said her role

was similar to a transitioning phase.

The challenge for the future would be populating the space with creative entrepreneurs and visitors, and making it commercially viable, she said.

It is already happening. The summer outdoor cinema series attracted hundreds and monthly lunchtime concerts in the Great Hall are proving popular.

Matariki events, including night markets, will be held this month and next, and August’s Botanic D’Lights will be extended to include the Arts Centre this year.

“There’s a lot of people coming back here, but we need more. We want to get the locals coming back here. We want to get visitors here and just enjoying what there is,” Ms Parfitt said.

It was important people wanted to come back, just like Satchmo.

ARTS CENTRE

FAST FACTS:

•New Zealand’s largest collection of category one heritage buildings

•$290 million 10-year restoration programme under way

•About four years to go

•Eleven of the 23 heritage buildings have been restored and reopened.

Already open: Registry, gymnasium, Boys’ High, workshop, Great Hall, common room, library, clock tower, Rutherford’s Den, chemistry and classics.

Opening this year: School of Art and West Lecture.

Opening dates to be confirmed: Engineering, biology, observatory and physics and student union.

Graeme Kershaw, who was restoring the earthquake-damaged Townsend Teece Telescope passed away on May 20, aged 70.

His funeral was held in the Great Hall on May 25.

The former Canterbury University physics and astronomy department senior technician had completed the main work on the telescope, including restoring the brass tube, optics, finder scope and clock-drive mechanism.

Canterbury University’s associate professor Karen Pollard said it needed to be remounted on its plinth, and the tracking wheel mechanism restored.

“We are pleased that his wife Dale, who was assisting Graeme in his work, will assist with the remainder of the restoration.”