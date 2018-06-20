Stanmore Rd pedestrian crossing could be removed

More than 500 people calling for safety improvements at a “dangerous” pedestrian crossing on Stanmore Rd could now lose it all together.

The city council has recommended the crossing be removed after determining it is “not the correct type of facility” for the location.

But city council transport operations manager Steffan Thomas said there are no firm proposals to remove the zebra crossing.

It comes as more than 500 signatures collected by Richmond resident Gillian Sheard was presented to the city council infrastructure, transport and environment committee on Wednesday.

Ms Sheard was lobbying for the pedestrian crossing to either be raised or have traffic lights placed at the Stanmore Rd/Avalon St corner.

She also wanted the speed on Stanmore Rd reduced from 50km/h to 30km/h.

However, a city council report said changes to the crossing do not rank highly against competing priorities for limited funds.

It said council staff have investigated safety concerns and the volume of pedestrians observed is “well below the required warrant to install a new zebra crossing.”

Staff surveyed people using

the zebra crossing in August with the highest observed

usage being 14 pedestrians per hour.

The owner of Stanmore Rd’s The Sideline Sports Bar, Nikki Bradley, accused the city council of trying to find a cheap way to solve the problem.

It is “absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

“The first death will be on their hands . . . people are still going to have to cross that road and if there is not going to be a crossing at all there is going

to be accidents galore,” she

said.

Miss Bradley said you don’t solve a problem by “wiping it out” and the recommendation makes her “quite angry.”

She said near misses happen “basically every day.”

But Richmond Residents and Business Association chairwoman Hayley Guglietta said the petition has had the opposite affect.

She said it will annoy a lot of people including herself if the crossing is taken away because she lives close by and it will be an “inconvenience.”

Her view was backed by resident Jennifer Dalziel who said she is against them taking away the crossing.

She said the petition has forced the city council to do something which has led to them getting rid of it.

“(Ms Sheard) has forced them to do something and what they have decided to do is get rid of it,” Ms Dalziel said.

