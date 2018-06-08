Stadium debate: Who should pay?

Star Media chairman Nick Smith is a ratepayer in both Christchurch and Dunedin. He gives his views on the city’s stadium debate, its cost, who stands to benefit most, and who should pay for it

Roof or no roof?

The trailblazing Dunedin stadium has been fantastic and has received much international acclaim and envy. However, the minority, but vocal, anti-stadium citizens are still voicing their opposition at the ongoing cost to the ratepayer after eight years.

They do not understand the benefit it brings to the city in exposure, visitors and vibrancy.

This is a fantastic asset and returns more to business and people in Dunedin than mega-million dollar cycleways, libraries, parks and gardens.

Most citizens appreciate the need for civic amenities and parks, paid by rate collection, as they enhance citizens’ lifestyles and well-being. But does a roofed-stadium come into this category?

When the Dunedin stadium was mooted, we had no huge social or infrastructure problems that unfortunately Christchurch received in 2011, and still has after seven years.

Unfixed homes, portaloos, roading construction and confusion, a cycleway disaster, town hall, library blowout, Victoria Square, swimming pools, Convention Centre, sports hub – just to mention a few.

The cost blowouts, delays and uncertainty of governance has created a huge burden for ratepayers that will continue for years at a far higher rate than inflation.

The Government cash input has been huge and more is needed and this always helps when votes are at stake.

Government money should be spent on the necessary items that the city needs, not a roof on a building that at best will benefit rugby, overseas promoters, hotels, bars and restaurants, taxis and others. The users get much; ratepayers zilch.

A roofed-stadium will need Government support. Dunedin received a grant of seven per cent of the total construction cost of $15 million. If even 10 per cent was a benchmark of Government funding for Christchurch, and set in stone also for the Auckland proposal, the vocal local supporters would need to be a major part of securing the funding.

This would also signal to other cities like New Plymouth, Napier Whangarei and Invercargill, which will also want a roofed stadium, that taxpayers’ cash is needed for health, education etc, not fanciful places for predominantly rugby.

So let’s apply this to Christchurch – build $600 million, Government $60 million, ratepayer $540 million less naming rights, sponsorships, trust funding etc. Is this affordable?

Rugby options

NZRFU, Crusaders, Canterbury – understandably strong in support, but what is their contribution to be?

Bear in mind who changed the game times from afternoon to night so the broadcast rights would be greater.

Did the 53,000 fans at Lancaster Park in 1965 when South Africa beat the All Blacks 19-16 complain about the cold?

Will the NZRFU give contractual undertaking of the number of tests they will give, or will they just ask for the best price from both Christchurch and Dunedin councils to stage the test?

Each city will be desperate for the event and will compete with each other, but the winning city will have to stump up ratepayers’ money for the benefit of the

NZRFU, the false and misleading economic benefit public relations will be rolled out as justification.

Rugby should hire the venue for tests, not be given substantial ratepayers’ funds for the privilege.

Another way to get ratepayers support would be to reach agreement with the NZRFU on a fixed cash hire contract price per test, inflation-adjusted annually or a percentage of ticket sales, say 25 per cent of receipts?

The outcome could be for 30,000 spectators at a match with an average ticket price $150 equalling $4.5 million. Stadium at 25 per cent nets $1.25 million plus a percentage of food and beverage sold at the venue.

The Crusaders and Canterbury will need a contract for matches, that, too, must be on a formula of user-pays and annual review of service costs for example power, health and safety and staffing costs.

Concerts

These roofed stadiums are a great attraction for event promoters; no huge weather insurance needed.

These promoters are skilled negotiators and will play the Christchurch and Dunedin councils against each other to screw the best deal, and this will open the council cheque book.

The council that wins will gush out the economic benefits without saying how the ratepayer benefits. The many city suppliers of services who get the extra dollars spent will receive this at little extra cost but, better still, have no downside other than perhaps some casual staff costs.

Example

The rock band sensation of 2225, Donnie and The Trumpers, is doing a two-night stand in Auckland and wants a further two-night concert in the South Island.

The band has 200 support crew and acts. These people construct and dissemble the stage etc, so there is minimal local input.

Here is a scenario

Two years earlier, Michael Coppin called the Christchurch City Council saying we want to play two concerts in the South Island. “What’s your offer to secure the contract . . . we expect 40,000 people at each concert.’’

The mayor is consulted and several days later the CCC puts a $1 million up-front offer on the table.

Mr Coppin had called Dunedin with the same request.

They too consulted, and

after listening to the Ed Sheeran self-serving Dunedin City

Council public relations

economic benefit propaganda, decided to they should offer $1.5 million.

The bidding war started and ended several weeks later; Christchurch had secured the deal for a final price of $4.25 million, paid 18 months in advance! Scary.

So ratepayers are now in

hock for $4.25 million. Mr Coppin sells 80,000 tickets at an average price of $275 giving him $22 million to pay Donnie and the Trumpers, the hotel, transport and staff. Plus he’s had our $4.5 million in his pocket for 18 months.

Perhaps a better deal for us in New Brighton, Merivale or Avonhead would be no up-front fee and say 10 per cent of ticket

sales.

Mr Coppin will still have $17.8 million less tax to play with and the stadium gets $2.2 million. Why should they pay if you give it away?

The decision-makers

We ratepayers elect our council representatives to govern the city efficiently. They have hundreds of staff who carry out the day-to-day functions.

Unfortunately, many costly decisions are made to the ratepayers’ detriment, often ill thought out with input from outside consultants who get high fees and have no risk.

Our bureaucrats often find ways to justify spending our money. The economic benefit or economic multiplier statements are rolled out to soften opposition to any spending.

Think cycleways and the

statement: “Build them and

they will come.” These phantom riders are hardly evident when you try to navigate your car around the concrete barriers looking for now nonexistent parks in places like Rutland and St Asaph Sts.

You can bet the CCC economic development section will be preparing analysis to support the roofed stadium. They will then get the communication unit to create massive PR to hoodwink the ratepayers of the so-called benefits and millions of dollar multipliers.

Who benefits from large events?

Here are two examples (as at May 29 website price).

Air New Zealand flight, Christchurch to Dunedin, 1.35pm, seat + bag, June 16 and 30, $133, June 23 same flight 235 per cent higher at $313.

Southern Cross Hotel, Dunedin (website price), basic room June 16 and 30, $175, same room on June 23, 228 per cent higher at $399 – a good revenue increase, driven by demand.

Is it a coincidence the France v All Blacks test is on June 23 in Dunedin?

So it is obvious the main benefactors are transport operators, hotel and other accommodation providers, restaurants, bars and some retailers.

From that list how does the general ratepayer benefit?

Possibly a few casual Christchurch resident workers could be engaged and others work longer hours but this is a social benefit not civic.

What is needed is a formula of local taxes, say for a rugby test, let’s have a local bed tax for all accommodation providers, say 10 per cent on top of the room rate for two nights, which would be easily recovered with the higher rates charged due to the demand the test creates.

An internal airline $10 surcharge on every passenger arriving on the day prior and the day of the test.

The funds created would go towards the stadium debt.

The same formula would apply for any concert event at the stadium.

Any taxes would need the Government to sanction and be attractive to them if they agreed to the 10 per cent maximum cash contribution to the construction of any new stadia.

Without a doubt, a covered station is preferable so long as the cost is shared by those who stand to gain the most.

The construction cost has to be a fixed price and any contingencies should be shared between the architects and the main contractor. This will ensure the planning is robust prior to final costings being known and accepted.

Funding

There are many long-established companies in Christchurch that could provide naming rights for the stadium, stands, corporate boxes etc.

Imagine the Gough Christchurch Stadium, with cash contributions from the many old established Canterbury businesses to include law and accountancy firms, manufacturers, exporters, retailers, health and retirement companies, the farming sector, media, real estate and motor-vehicle sectors and those that benefit from the rebuild.

Keep it local, make it good and ensure the main benefactors of usage pay their share and give we long-suffering ratepayers a facility of community pride without emptying our pockets.

Finally, a left field idea

Leave Dunedin to have the only covered stadium for events with 30,000-plus and immediately rebuild Horncastle Arena to seat 12,000-15,000, as this would satisfy the majority of concerts/events for a fraction of the price, even allowing for a new open stadium and reduce the competition between Christchurch and Dunedin bidding for events to the detriment of ratepayers in both cities.