STAC to meet red hot Lincoln Combined

St Andrew’s College will push for a top four spot when they face third place Lincoln Combined on Saturday.

St Andrew’s easily accounted for Mid-Canterbury Combined 38-10 in Ashburton on Saturday.

The team now sits fifth on the UC Championship ladder and are part of a log jam in the middle of the table where second-placed Christ’s College and seventh-placed St Thomas are separated by just five points.

St Andrew’s opponents in the next round, Lincoln Combined, had their biggest win of the season, beating Marlborough Boys’ College 23-10 in Blenheim on Saturday.

They will return home to Lincoln High School having kept MBC scoreless in the second half.

Results: St Thomas 43, Aoraki Combined 31; Christ’s College 34, Rangiora High School 17; CBHS 64, Waimea Combined 17; Lincoln Combined 23, MBC 10; St Andrew’s College 38, Mid-Canterbury Combined 10; SBHS 31, Aoraki Combined 3; Nelson College 52, TBHS 7; St Bede’s 14, St Thomas 7.