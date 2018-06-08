St Bede’s, Shirley face UC favourites

Two intriguing encounters in the sixth round of the UC Championship tomorrow will separate the pretenders from the contenders.

After failing to make the top four in the past three seasons, St Bede’s College appear to be back in the fold. They have won four of their opening five games. However, they face their biggest test to date when they host a wounded Christ’s College.

Both teams sit behind early leaders Christchurch Boys’ High School on 20 competition points. Saturday’s match at St Bede’s should give an indication as to whether St Bede’s can stick it with Christchurch’s more fancied teams.

Shirley Boys’ High School find themselves in a similar position as they prepare to host CBHS.

After starting their campaign with tight losses to Christ’s and Lincoln Combined, SBHS have won three straight, including an impressive 24-17 win over Marlborough Boys’ College. Then on Saturday they held their nerve to defeat Rangiora High School 20-17 in a see-saw battle.

“It’s been good to show that we can win those close games,” said SBHS coach Andy Gibson.

“There’s been a real attitude change following the loss to Lincoln in week two. The boys are making some big improvements with everything we’ve worked on at training.”

Rangiora, who missed a late penalty kick to draw level with SBHS in Saturday’s loss, will attempt to bounce back when they host Marlborough Boys’ College.

Round six matches

Lincoln Combined v St Thomas, Rangiora v Marlborough Boys, Aoraki Combined v Mid-Canterbury Combined, SBHS v CBHS, Nelson College v Waimea Combined, St Bede’s v Christ’s College, St Andrew’s v TBHS.