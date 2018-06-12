Squawk St to be renamed

Feathers may fly at the district council meeting today over the renaming of Squawk St in Rolleston.

Squawk St was among Feather Place, Claw Place and Pallid Green as some of the quirky bird names to feature at the new Falcon’s Landing subdivision, located off Lincoln-Rolleston Rd.

However, today the district council will consider changing its name to Territory St, which was one of the alternate names submitted previously.

The developer, Gillman Wheelans, has suggested the change “after the discussion that was generated in local papers.”

Mayor Sam Broughton said the district council’s discretion is limited when it comes to naming streets unless it’s something offensive.

“I don’t see any problems with the new proposed name,” he said.

In April district councillor Jeff Bland questioned whether it really wanted a Squawk St.

“If they can’t do better than that, I am surprised they have managed to subdivide that large area of land. Let’s not let themselves down at the last post,” he said.

Cr Bland told Selwyn Times the proposed name sounds “a little bit better.”

The district council’s preferred option is to approve the renaming.

