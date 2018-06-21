Sports fields dry out in time for Saturday sport

City council sports fields are ready to go, after two weeks of limited play on the water-logged fields.

Drier weather this week combined with city council’s field management means the fields are ready for a full day’s play this Saturday.

“All sports games will go ahead this week as usual which is great news,’’ said city council head of parks Andrew Rutledge.

“The wet start to the season has been very challenging but our staff and the sports codes have worked closely together to ensure everyone gets an opportunity to play this weekend. We want to thank our contractors who have worked incredibly hard to mow and mark the fields in very challenging conditions so that normal play can go ahead this weekend.

“The sports codes have been brilliant in managing their draws and games schedules so we can get maximum play on the fields. It is going to be great to see all the fields in action this weekend and kids back out enjoying their sport,’’ Mr Rutledge said