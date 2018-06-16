Sorry Arnie: Didn’t mean to make you a headline

Mayor Lianne Dalziel has tweeted Arnold Schwarzenegger again.

This time to make an apparent apology to the former Governor of California and film star for the headline in The Star last week.

Ms Dalziel first tweeted asking whether Schwarzenegger would come to New Zealand to talk about climate change.

In her second post, Ms Dalziel she was the one that was “back” referencing Schwarzenegger’s most famous catch phrase: “I’ll be back.”

“Didn’t mean to make you a headline this way,” she said and attached a photo of The Star article.

Ms Dalziel said this week he hadn’t tweeted back.

A spokeswoman for Ms Dalziel said: “She says she was just showing him she’d made him a headline, which was not what was intended. She wasn’t asking him to come on behalf of the city. It was for another conference that is no longer looking for a speaker.”

Ms Dalziel said she never expected him to answer.

The Star also contacted Schwarzenegger last week to see if he was considering a visit to New Zealand, but is still waiting for a reply.

Schwarzenegger co-founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action non-profit organisation dedicated to helping local governments develop low-carbon projects.

In November, the city council set its own net carbon-neutral target for 2030 and a citywide target for 2050.