Sophie aims to win gold with her gloves

A shoulder injury three years ago got Addington boxer Sophie Mullally fixated on the sport

Sophie has been training with former national coach Phil Shatford at Addington’s Riverside Boxing Gym, and on Saturday she is set to compete at the South Island Golden Gloves at the Cashmere Club.

Sophie said she has always enjoyed physical sports so boxing was a natural fit.

“I had a shoulder injury from a game of rugby and (my dad) said I should come to the gym and do some boxing to try to rehab it,” the former rugby flanker said.

“The shoulder got better the more I trained with Phil and then one day he asked if I wanted to have an actual fight and I thought I’d give it a go,” she said.

Sophie now has a six win, one loss record in the under-54kg class and has given up rugby.

“Boxing is my focus now and I play a bit of touch rugby for speed and fitness,” she said.

She said accepting you are going to be hit in the face from time-to-time was all part of the sport.

“When it first happens, you want to punch them back but, of course, there’s the technique and strategy you need to think about during a round.”

The Templeton resident said one of the biggest challenges was finding girls in her weight-class and age.

“I’m hopeful of a bout at South Islands, even if I have to box someone older or in a different weight class – it’s all experience,” she said.

Sophie’s aim is to win a national title at the New Zealand Golden Gloves event on October 3 at the Hornby Working Men’s Club.