Snow likely on Port Hills, Banks Peninsula

A wintry storm could bring bitterly cold wind gusts, sleety showers and snow to parts of the Port Hills in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Forecasters are predicting southwest wind gusts of up to 100km an hour over high parts of the Port Hills and Banks Peninsula from midnight tonight through until mid Wednesday afternoon.

Over the city gusts of up to 75km an hour are forecast.

Snow is also on the cards. On the upper slopes of the Port Hills between 2 and 4cm of snow could accumulate, while on parts of Banks Peninsula the snow could be between 5 and 10cm deep.

Icy, sleety showers are predicted over the city early Wednesday morning.

City council city streets maintenance manager Mark Pinner said contractors will be out overnight assessing the condition of the roads on the Port Hills and will be ready to grit them, if necessary.

“At this stage it looks like most of the snow will fall above the level of Victoria Park but if it does settle further down our contractors will focus on the main roads, particularly those used by buses,’’ Mr Pinner said.

“It is likely there will be some snow on the Summit Rd and possibly Dyers Pass Rd so if people are using those roads tomorrow they will need to take extreme care.”

The rain, coupled with the build-up of autumn leaves in some gutters and drains, could cause minor flooding on roads in some areas.

“If you have to travel through water on the road, please drive carefully and slowly. We don’t want wake from cars pushing flood water onto private properties,’’ Mr Pinner said.