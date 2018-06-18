Small township to get its first motel

Diamond Harbour is to get its first motel.

Ann and Rodney White have been granted resource consent to build a motel at 2K Waipapa Ave, next to the Harbour Real Estate building.

The consent report shows a pitched roofed, two-storey building featuring a verandah and french doors facing the street.

A covenant was placed on the site in 2004 with multiple requirements for the uses and appearance of any building.

It stipulates that it should have a full length, single-storey verandah facing onto Waipapa Ave; feature a pitched roof which “shall not be hipped” and all external walls are required to be clad in predominantly timber or stone.

The White’s are not required to provide parking spaces for guests due to the public parking already available in the area, the consent said.

The motel will join four other businesses in the area, including the Dark Star Ale House and Cafe, The Hair Gallery and Preserved.

Most short-stay accommodation in Diamond Harbour is currently provided through homeowners renting out rooms or houses through sites such as Airbnb and BookaBach.