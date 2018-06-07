Ski season opens the right way

This week’s southerly storm is a boon for skiers and snowboarders planning to hit Mt Hutt’s opening weekend.

About 30cm of new snow fell on the mountain on Tuesday night adding to an already solid snow base and another 5cm fell last night.

Mt Hutt Ski Area Media Co-ordinator Greg Young said the new snowfall was excellent.

“Our snow making team had already been working hard on our trails and they were in great shape before this. The new snow is a huge bonus for our grooming team as they work to prepare our trails for opening day.”

Opening day is from 9am on Friday and a mostly clear day is forecast.

Since last year, Mt Hutt has upgraded its pump system, doubling its capacity for snow making from previous seasons.

The new system started work on 12 May and the conditions have been ideal for snow making with cold nights and dry days.

The Mt Hutt ski lodge has also been upgraded and extended and the chairlifts and cafes have been improved.

A new four-wheel-drive 44-seater coach is now available to shuttle people to and from the lower car parks.

Mr Young said more than 250 staff who’ll be working at the field have arrived and are primed for the season ahead.

Porters and Mt Lyford are expected to open on June 22, with Hanmer Springs, Mt Dobson, Cheeseman, and Temple Basin opening at various dates in July.

ChristchurchNZ General Manager of Marketing Rowan Worner said Christchurch has seen a 28 per cent increase in winter holiday visitors from Australia over the past two years.

“This is great news for our accommodation and hospitality sector during the winter season and mid-week periods as ski visitors stick around to experience the many other delights our region has to offer,” she said.

“Not only do we have some of the country’s best ski fields only an hours’ commute from our vibrant city centre, we also have a variety of exciting experiences away from the snow such as jet boating, rafting and stargazing.”