Skate park back on track

The redesigned Lincoln Domain Skate Park is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

Initially, it was due to open in late April but the district council decided to make it safer after residents shared concerns.

The skate park is designed to predominantly cater for children and amateur skaters.

The district council chose experienced skate park designer Dave North to review the incomplete skate park and make it more suitable.

“The changes that we’ve made to the skate park design will ensure flow. A small learners bowl will lead on to an intermediate bowl,” Mr North said.

The main design changes includes forming the existing bowl into a mini-bowl, swapping the stairs for a large hubba ramp and rail, constructing a new 1200cm deep bowl, a ditch-style banked area and smaller flat ledges and rail.

District council property and commercial manager Douglas Marshall said it has made the skate park a “bit bigger.”

He said the district council “took the opportunity to extend the entire Lincoln Domain playground area.”

The new skate park’s completion date is dependant on weather.

The Lincoln Reserve Playground is now closed and will be relocated to the other side of the pedestrian path.

It is also expected to be reopened next month.