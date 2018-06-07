Selwyn Sister City cultural opportunity

A Selwyn resident or someone who works locally, has the chance to visit Gansu in north-west China as applications to travel to the district’s sister city are now open.

Each year the district council’s Selwyn sister city committee sends a local representative to Gansu for a month-long exchange.

This year the exchange, which has the opportunity to join delegates from about 20 different countries, will go from September 1 to 30 in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu.

This fellowship is funded by the Gansu Provincial People’s Government of China.

Past fellows have come from backgrounds in agriculture, exporting and local government.

Last year’s fellow, Phillip Millar, said the experience was a great opportunity to learn more about the region of Gansu and to see some amazing sights.

“A highlight for me was definitely exploring the City of Lanzhou which runs along the beautiful Yellow River and visiting the rainbow coloured mountains in Zhangye Danxia National Geological Park.

I also loved visiting the Crescent Lake and sand dunes in Dunhuang. I had never seen anything like these amazing landforms before, and my appreciation for the beautiful landscapes of China was increased markedly,” he said.

Gansu Province is on the Silk Rd and close to the Gobi Desert. It is the Chinese Province in which New Zealander Rewi Alley established schools.

Mr Alley was born in Springfield and this connection is a key part of the sister city relationship between Selwyn and Shandan.

The Gansu Fellowship is open to anyone aged between 22 and 50 who lives or works in the district – and is ready to embrace an exciting challenge and opportunity for personal growth.

•For more information or to apply email Bernadette Ryan on bernadette.ryan@selwyn.govt.nz, or phone 347 2800.