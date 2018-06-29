Seats donated to New Brighton foreshore in recognition of the Lions Clubs’ international centennial

Two donated bench seats have been installed on New Brighton’s foreshore in recognition of the Lions Club’s worldwide centennial.

The seats, gifted by the Lions Club of New Brighton, were unveiled on Wednesday.

Each seat has a matching plaque reading “donated to the New Brighton community by the Lions Club of New Brighton in June 2018 to recognise the Lions Clubs’ international centennial 1917­-2017.”

They also feature the club’s international emblem and are located south of the New Brighton Library, underneath the ramp.

Past president and Lions project convener Bob Fifield said the club wanted to do something to help the series of projects Development Christchurch Ltd is undertaking to revitalise the area’s foreshore.

He said clubs all around the world were encouraged to do something as a legacy project in recognition of the 100-year centennial.

“All the funds we raise have to go back into the community so this is one way of designating something back,” he said.

The project was done in conjunction with Development Christchurch Ltd.

Lions Clubs International has 1.4 million members and more than 46,000 clubs.

The seats were constructed by Apollo Outdoor Furniture and the club has been working on the project for the past year.

The Lions Club of New Brighton has been serving the area for 55 years and is always looking for new members. The club will even pick residents up so they can go to the meeting.

•Anyone interested in joining can attend the club’s meeting on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at the New Brighton Club or call 3837492 for more information.