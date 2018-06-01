Scarborough Dippers not afraid of the cold

The stars are still visible above Pegasus Bay when Kerry Newton dips her toes into the waves lapping at Scarborough’s steps.

It’s just after 7am on Friday morning, and there’s an autumn chill in the air.

Eight others have joined her this morning, including first-timer Robin Dawson who has driven over from Lyttelton.

The group down Coffee Culture takeaways before shedding their puffer jackets and wading out gingerly, chatting amongst themselves.

There’s no squealing or shouting as one by one they disappear under the 12 deg C water, some freestyling off towards the tangerine horizon.

In 10min they’re all back, climbing up the stairs to dry off and carry on with their day.

“It’s bracing,” grins Robin, who has a few triathlons under his belt.

And though the weather isn’t always so kind, most of the group will be back next Friday. They’re hard core.

The Scarborough Dippers started last July when Kerry, an accountant, decided instead of ‘Dry July’ she’d do ‘Wet July.’

She and a small group of friends pledged to swim every morning for the entire month. They raised about $1200 for marine protection charity Project Jonah.

“I myself said I’d donate $10 for every day I went in but as a punishment it would be $50 if I missed a day; that was my encouragement not to miss. So I donated $310 because I went every day.”

About four of them managed to do it and they’ve continued to swim together since, though on

a weekly rather than a daily basis.

“Once we finished, we got addicted,” Kerry says. “We thought, we’ve got to continue. So we decided to do it once a week on Friday. Once July comes again we’ll do it every day.”

Others have joined and there’s now a Facebook group with about 30 members.

Cathe Grater was one of the original ‘Wet July’ four and says the experience was transformational. “That month is life changing. You get out there, it’s completely quiet other than us and we just laugh. You could be in the worst mood, but whatever is going on in your life you walk out there and it just changes your perspective.”

“It is cold. But other than a few crab bites it’s mainly just such a mental discipline and challenge. We keep it sort of meditative because you have to adjust; without going above the kidney line you just walk out and hang out there as long as you can until we go under. We’re in togs not wetsuits and if it’s winter and you get under that nine degrees it can be quite dangerous if you get chilled in the back. We’ve tried double dipping in winter but it gives you an ice headache. ”

“The warmer months are nothing, you get out there, have a laugh but in winter it takes discipline to get out of bed especially when it’s raining. But you do it – and nothing else matters. It’s beautiful, it’s always different. Usually in winter there’s no waves, everything is still and you see all kinds of things. We have George our dolphin and we have a seal that come and visits.”

“You’ve got to go and do it to understand. It’s life-changing, it’s amazing.”