Scam alert: Watch out for this in your letterbox

A tourism brochure with a winning USD$200,000 lottery ticket is the latest scam to hit Christchurch.

The Department of Internal Affairs website said there has been about 200 incarnations of the “Malaysian Travel Scratchie” scam – the latest, known as Asian Focus Tourism, was posted to addresses around the city last week.

The scam is a letter with a professionally produced brochure and two scratch and win tickets, revealing a USD$200,000 prize.

“Malaysian holiday/scratch ticket scam changes the name on the brochures being sent out but the content on the brochure and the amount of money you have won stays the same,” the DIA website said.

Recipients have to send their personal details back to the company and are then asked to transfer money to a bank account in order to claim the false prize.

“Winners between the first and third prize are obliged to provide required information for further verification,” the ticket said.

Consumer NZ said you should never respond to an unsolicited email, letter or phone call.

“Scammers work hard to appear trustworthy, and it’s good to do some research or thinking before you engage with a person or opportunity,” it said.

It said if you receive a letter, phone call or email, to be “suspicious” and do research before sending your personal details.

In March Reiana Janine Hilton pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud after being involved in a scam targeting elderly women.

Her sentencing was delayed at the start of the month due to a failed drug test.

Hilton was part of a group of offenders obtained more than $270,000 from at least 30 victims, aged between 74 and 95.

The women were called and told there was an issue with their power or telephone account that needed to be resolved with money, otherwise the power or phone line would be cut off.

Door-to-door salespeople claiming to be from Meridian targeted elderly people in Halswell and Aidanfield in 2014.

They also threatened to cut their power if they did not hand over financial details.

Scams should be reported to the DIA through the scamwatch.co.nz website. Or the letter can be posted to Electronic Messaging Compliance Unit, Department of Internal Affairs, PO Box 805, Wellington 6140.