Salmon return to Heathcote

Salmon are returning to the Heathcote River after years of work to improve water quality.

The discovery was made during The Mother Of All Clean Ups, an annual event that attracts hundreds of volunteers to remove rubbish from the city’s rivers.

Environment Canterbury’s pollution prevention adviser Nick Moody said the chinook salmon appeared to have spawned up stream and then died, which is the natural cycle.

The Ōpāwaho Heathcote River Network, city council and ECan are two years into a five-year project that aims to improve the water quality of the river.

Mr Moody said it was encouraging to see the fish were choosing to breed in the Heathcote, even in the middle of the city.

“If the eggs survive . . . then the next generation of salmon could return from the ocean to breed again in a few years.”

Salmon need clean riverbeds to breed successfully, so preventing erosion on construction sites over winter is essential.

Mr Moody said heavy metals were also a concern. About two tonnes of copper enter Christchurch’s waterways every year from car brake pads and this is toxic in very small amounts.

When a vehicle’s brakes are activated, a small amount is shaved off the pads and this is eventually washed into the rivers via drains.