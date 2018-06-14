Road maintenance fund takes hit after flooding hits budget

The road maintenance fund has taken a hit, as budgets are juggled to clean up after last year’s flooding.

The city council Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Committee bi-monthly transport report said $1.275 million had been shifted to pay for the clean up of rainfall and flooding last July, August and September.

“The budget for maintenance works has been reduced has been by $1.275 million to balance against the extra cost of the emergency works events across the city and Banks Peninsula in July 2017 and across Banks Peninsula in August and September,” the report said.

On July 22, a state of emergency was declared in Christchurch as heavy rainfall caused the Heathcote River to burst its banks and flooded homes.

In August and September, roads and banks in Banks Peninsula were also damaged by significant rainfall.

The last time that much rain had fallen in Christchurch by September was in 1975.

The money was moved to pay for clearing slips, re-instating bank support and repairing scour damage to unsealed roads, the report said.