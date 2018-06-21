Riccarton High student wins Hawaii scholarship

Riccarton High student Adia McKay, 14, has been awarded the Ngai Tahu scholarship Te Pokai Ao (Travel the World).

The year 9 student will travel to Hawaii during the October school holidays for a “cultural experience” involving a science, technology, engineering and maths programme.

She will then return to New Zealand for a noho marae at one of the papatipu marae in the greater Ōtautahi region.

The focus of the programme will be to establish place-based connection, understanding and context of papatipu marae, their community and environment.

As part of the programme, participants will visit and engage in organised activities at Canterbury University, as well as local areas of cultural significance.

Adia’s success was based on a comprehensive application, outlining science, mathematics and technology skills, and demonstrating a passion for kapa haka and Māori culture. She also had to create a 30sec video, outlining a problem to solve and why it is important to the applicant and their marae.