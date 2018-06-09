Review: Pomeroy’s

If you were stuck in the city for Queen’s Birthday, you’ll know the weather was more miserable than Prince Philip at the recent royal wedding.

So what better way to spend a cold, rainy Friday night than at the pub. Pomeroy’s to be exact.

Most people know Pom’s as one of the best places in Christchurch for an after work pint. It has 32 craft beer taps that change constantly, enough said.

But I need to let you in on a secret. Out the back is the restaurant, Victoria’s Kitchen and it’s just as good as the pub.

Our first stop was drinks and with weather the way it was I couldn’t go past a glass of the house pinot.

Goat’s cheese to start.

While the fella declared he can’t go to Pom’s without giving one of the craft taps a whirl.

Initially he regretted his choice, Heyday Beer’s Hammer Hand. But about halfway through it’d grown on him.

Drinks – successful.

We forgave our waiter for having to bust out a notepad to jog his memory for one of the specials considering there were five to memorise.

We ordered goat’s cheese to start.

It’s one of those foods that you either love or hate. But since we’re currently in the throws of a goat’s cheese obsession, the three generous portions on the plate paired with a warm sour dough, peas and slightly pickled vege was heaven.

After ordering a main, it’s not often the waiter replies, “Well done, guys.”

It’s also not often you go to a restaurant and think ordering a two person 1kg t-bone steak is a good idea.

On this occasion, I can absolutely assure you it was and it was an impressive sight when the meal arrived.

The biggest steak I’ve seen in my life, cooked to medium-rare perfection was placed in front of us with (slightly overcooked) roast carrots, wilted chard, a root vegetable gratin and a red wine reduction to make the dish sing.

Though like I said, our eyes were bigger than our stomach. We barely touched the gratin and half of the vegetables, which seemed like a waste.

“Do you want to look at the dessert menu?”

Our reply?

“Absolutely not.”

If you do decide to give Pom’s a go, you’ll never be cold, you’ll always see something different on the menu and you’ll never leave with an empty stomach.

292 Kilmore St

Food: 4.5 out of 5

Decor: 3

Atmosphere: 4

Service: 5