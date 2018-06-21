Star Media Home & Leisure Show: June 29 — July 1

A sense of anticipation builds as you descend the long, tree-lined driveway that slopes gently down to Robyn and Dr Chris Drennan’s home on the Cashmere Hills.

You can see a gabled timber garage crested with a basketball hoop at the foot of the drive that hints at the style of the house out of view, and you can feel that the gravel driveway isn’t moving underfoot in the usual fashion.

Reaching the flat, you turn a corner to find a characterful two-storey weatherboard home reaching high into the sky and framed by beautiful gardens. Stairs lead up to the front door on the near side and bay windows on each level distinguish an otherwise modest façade.

There’s a story about that front door. Made of glass panels with full-length windows either side, this wall of glass floods the entry hallway and stairwell with light – a world removed from the heavy mahogany door that cloaked the entrance in gloom before last year’s renovations.

Thoughtful redesign of both window and door openings is a feature of this betterment and renovation project carried out last year by Build Right Homes for Chaplin Crooks Architects. Other inappropriate internal mahogany doors, introduced since the home’s original construction in 1925, were also replaced. In the two upstairs corner bedrooms an odd pair of windows in each, installed by a previous owner to enclose verandahs under the sloping eaves, have also now been replaced with a more elegant single solution.

“We’re really happy with the new windows, they suit the house so much better,” says Robyn, who has lived in the home for 20 years.

The Drennans have actually renovated twice over. In 2009 they commissioned Chaplin Crooks to change the ground floor layout of “three little rooms” into a more practical open floor plan, moving the kitchen into the centre and adding a walk-in pantry, the dining room to the front sunroom – pushing out a window alcove to gain more floor space, and the family room to the rear, opening to a deck and courtyard.

“We had pretty much just finished when the earthquakes hit,” says Robyn. Everything they’d done had to be repaired, along with every other ceiling and wall and various windows throughout the five-bedroom home. Among significant structural damage was the chimney that rose through three levels having to be demolished, impacting the formal lounge and master bedroom. And rectification took eight long years and nine months out of the house while Build Right carried out the repairs and renovations.

The void created by the chimney’s removal has now been cleverly disguised with a new gas fireplace in the lounge and additional built-in wardrobe in the master. A water tank was removed in the old ‘box room’ upstairs to turn it into a more functional study. Along with the improved windows, the owners took the opportunity to upgrade the broken driveway with aggregate reinforced concrete.

Karen Smith of Casa Bella Interiors worked closely with the owners to deliver their favourite palette of neutral colours enriched by earthy and purple tones in both soft furnishings and Resene paint colours. Together they carefully selected lighting, all from Accent, the elegant new fireplace and bespoke contemporary furniture. This is an understated home that reflects the owners’ personalities in a way that just feels right and they couldn’t be happier with how the architect, interior design and builder worked together to deliver triumph from tragedy.