Replacement not found yet for Otakaro boss

Otakaro boss Albert Brantley will stay on at the organisation part-time while someone is found to replace him.

The current chief executive announced his resignation from the role in April to “focus on other national and overseas activities.”

An Otakaro spokesman said Mr Brantley would finish his full-time position at the end of the month but would stay on in a part-time capacity until a new chief executive was appointed.

“Other senior staff members provide will assistance in the interim.”

The spokesman said a recruitment process to replace Mr Brantley began in April.

“An announcement about his replacement will be made in due course.”

Mr Brantley, the former Genesis Energy chief executive was appointed in 2016, when Otakaro was formed.

In June 2016, The Star revealed Otakaro spent $108,000 headhunting internationally for its chief executive before choosing Waimakariri-based Mr Brantley.