Redcliffs Park group accuses Winston Peters of broken promises

Friends of Redcliffs Park is criticising New Zealand First for what they say is a broken promise to support the return of Redcliffs School to its former Main Rd site.

The group last week wrote to the Acting Prime Minister and NZ First leader Winston Peters calling for his help to “ensure that the current long-standing but inherently unsound decision made by Hekia Parata is reversed.”

Spokesman Chris Doudney said the reversal of former Education Minister Hekia Parata’s decision to move the school from its former Main Rd site was an important election plank prior to the November, 2017 election.

Since then, the party had been “totally silent” on the issue, he said.

However a spokesman for Mr Peters’ office said the rejection of Ms Parata’s decision was based on “information that we had while in opposition,” and that since then the party had worked with their coalition partners on an approach.

“That approach was to give the decision making power back to the Redcliffs community,” the spokesman said.

“After 353 submissions made, 60 per cent of those submissions were in support of the fast track option suggested by the Government. The children of the Redcliffs community need a school as soon as possible. The decision made is the decision of the Redcliffs community.”

But Mr Doudney said most of the supporting submissions were from Redcliffs School pupils and parents.

Close to 100 came from children, Mr Doudney said.

“If you analyse the submissions, you’ll see they are gerrymandered,” he said, adding that it was “unfortunate the party had made this change of policy.”

Meanwhile, a petition asking Parliament to return Redcliffs School to its former home has collected 149 signatures.

Organised by Friends of Redcliffs Park, the petition calls for urgent legislation enabling the school to reopen on its former Main Rd site.