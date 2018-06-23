Rawhiti Domain proposal heads to hearing

A 10-year plan to open a $2.2 million sports facility in New Brighton has taken a major step forward.

A city council hearings panel was scheduled to meet yesterday which could give the green light for the Eastern Community Sports and Recreation Inc to lease the land it needs in Rawhiti Domain for the facility.

But a stumbling block to work starting continues to be money. The group has raised $675,000 for the project. Chairman Peter Burley said yesterday he hoped the project would start early next year and would look how the shortfall could be made up.

It plans to relay the current tennis and netball courts with astro-turf and a put a purpose-built canopy over them. The canopy set to cost $1.3 million.

Mr Burley said he would be “pretty stunned” if the hearing panel did anything other than support the facility.

“There are so many positive outcomes for the community and most of the submissions were positive,” Mr Burley said.

Public consultation on leasing parts of the domain took place last month. Out of 62 submissions received, 55 were in support of the plan.

Five submissions indicated general support for the proposal, but expressed concerns about the reduced availability of the tennis courts for wider public use.

Mr Burley said he is not worried about the hearing, the issue is getting the funding together.

The organisation has raised about half the funding it needs for the project, Mr Burley said.

The current tennis courts at the domain were partially repaired after the earthquakes.

Mr Burley said the state of the courts was “not that bad”, but the organisation wants a better quality facility.

He said the only “caveat” is that residents don’t stop it from running tournaments across all four courts.

“You don’t want your resource locked up because dad and son come down and demand to get access to their reserve so they can play a game of tennis right smack in the middle of when 200 people are there for a tournament,” Mr Burley said.

But he said the new facility would have a better capacity than there currently was for tennis.

The hearings panel is made up of community board chairwoman Kim Money, city councillor David East and Halswell-Hornby-­Riccarton Community Board member Debbie Mora.

Cr East said it will likely take several weeks for the decision to make it to the community board agenda.

