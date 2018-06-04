Rangi student to travel to California for Stanford medical internship

Rangi Ruru Girls’ School student Eugene In has been accepted into the Stanford University medicine summer internship in the United States.

The 17-year-old, nicknamed ‘Eugenius’, has been interested in Stanford University’s medicine faculty in California for many years. “Ever since I used to watch Grey’s Anatomy I guess,” she said.

She will fly to the US in July.

“Last year I was lucky enough to be in the United States for the International Future Problem Solving competition and got to see the Stanford campus for myself. It was inspirational. It’s not only a very prestigious university, but it’s well-known for its holistic approach to innovation and it prides itself on embracing diversity. I really like that.”

Forty-six per cent of students who attend Stanford are from outside the US.

Eugene’s classmates have helped her fundraise for the internship which comes with a hefty price tag.

Rangi Ruru community council head Isabella Carter pitched the idea to the council after hearing about Eugene’s opportunity on Facebook.

The idea was to sell gelato left over after the students annual ‘love week’ in February.

As the cost of the gelato was already covered, any money made could go straight to Eugene.

“We hash-tagged it #HelpASisterOut as our theme at school this year is #sisterhood. It was amazing; we sold out in one lunchtime and raised $530.”

Eugene is continuing to fundraise and will attend Stanford from July 9-20.