Purau residents and Rapaki Runaga at odds over reserve

Gifting a former Maori burial ground to local runanga is an ill-considered act of privatisation, says the Purau Residents Association.

There have been ongoing discussions about returning ownership and management of Purau Maori Reserve over the past century and in December last year the local hapu Ngati Wheke asked the city council to explore the option.

A city council report supporting the transfer was tabled at a Banks Peninsula Community Board meeting last week.

The report gave two options, one of which would reclassify the land from recreation reserve to historic reserve.

The second and preferred option was initiating a process to revoke the reserve status, enabling the city council to then consider “returning the land to Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke.”

But association spokesman Thomas Kulpe questioned whether gifting the land was the right step.

While it was understandable the runanga would seek ownership, he said, it was only because the city council had “done nothing” to recognise and protect the area from inappropriate use such as eating, drinking and playing games.

He wanted the reserve fenced off immediately – something that “should have been done years ago.”

“I want to see it reclassified as an historic reserve and I want to see proper recognition of our common history by the city council,” said Mr Kulpe.

The whole of the Purau area had history which was not just “private to Maori” but a common, shared history, he argued.

“To rob ‘Peter’ (of a public reserve) and hand it to Maori just because Ngai Tahu has a lot of political influence is not right,” said Mr Kulpe.

He raised doubts about the veracity of information supporting the land transfer from the city council to Rapaki Runanga – the modern day representative of Ngati Wheke.

Rapaki representative Yvette Couch-Lewis did not reply to a request for comment.

The supporting information in the city council report was “biased, incorrect and has omissions,” Mr Kulpe said, questioning the archeological evidence cited. It was written by Te Hapu o Ngati Wheke and is a summary of historical information that was included in a cultural values report commissioned by the city council last year at the recommendation of Mahaanui Kurataiao Ltd, an advisory company set up to represent the interests of six Ngai Tahu Runanga.

The report was left on the table while the board seeks clarification of the issues raised by Mr Kulpe.

