Property owners say water tanks for firefighters unfair

Property owners say a requirement to provide water tanks for firefighters is onerous and unfair.

Under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand code of practice, a new house built in an area without a reticulated water supply must have an additional 45,000 litres of stored water available for firefighting purposes because of being on a restricted water supply.

Geoff Ettrick and Peter Reeves, property owners at Birdlings Flat, spoke to the Banks Peninsula Community Board about the water supply requirements last week.

They said the cost and the amount of space taken up by the two tanks that were needed, was more slanted to a “lifestyle block scenario” than houses on an urban-sized section.

Mr Ettrick estimated it would take two tanks occupying about 17 sq m to provide sufficient water.

A 30,000 litre tank retails for around $4600 and a 15,000 litre for around $3100.

“The whole thing is just bizarre,” Mr Ettrick said. “At the end of the day we’re being forced to put storage there which is the responsibility of the city council or the Fire Service.”

They want a community-wide approach to be taken in Birdlings Flat, suggesting community water tanks would be a cheaper, more efficient option.

A FENZ spokesman said the code of practice applied wherever territorial authorities had adopted it in their district plans, but there was room for negotiation.

“The code provides for developers and building owners to engage with us and territorial authorities to determine appropriate needs and ensure they are met. That means that when houses are close enough and the terrain permits, water tanks can be shared.”

City council head of planning and strategic transport David Griffiths said the measure had been introduced in 2015 after the New Zealand Fire Service, “through consultation under stage one of the District Plan review” asked that a water supply for firefighting rule be included for all residential zones.

The board has asked city council staff to prepare a report on the issue.