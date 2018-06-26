Preschoolers swim for free at city council pools

Under-fives will swim for free at city council pools.

The initiative aims to make pools more accessible for preschoolers and those who have been referred to the Green Prescription service by a health professional,

City council Customer and Programmes Manager Jacquie Hibbs says the new funding will allow these groups with greater need more access to Council facilities.

Pre-schoolers and green prescription holders will have free access to all city council pools, including the new Taiora QEII Recreation and Sport Centre, between the hours of 9am and 3pm on week days during the school term.

“We know it’s important for pre-schoolers to gain confidence in the water as a first step towards learning to swim, so it’s all about giving them more opportunities to have fun with their mum or dad in the pool.

“It’s also a great way for us to support Green Prescription holders to get a fitness boost and they can either swim or do aqua jogging as part of their physical activity plan.”

In the case of preschoolers, one accompanying adult will also have free entry.

The city council made the decision as part of approving the 2018-28 Long Term Plan. This follows a trial providing free swimming for these groups which ran from September last year until mid-April this year.

The Green Prescription scheme is managed, administered and delivered locally by Sport Canterbury. The organisation’s Physical Activity Manager Dave Jeffrey says the trial was beneficial for card holders.

On average clients had used their Green Prescription swim card two or three times a week and they were extremely useful in getting them more active, he said.

Staff members had reported an increase in the number of people using the service after hearing about the free swimming trial.