“Powerful” production recieves standing ovations

A play about twin boys separated at birth has been performed by St Andrew’s College students.

More than 1300 people saw the school’s senior production of Blood Brothers, which had a cast of 33 as well as 10 crew and 10 band members.

Rector Christine Leighton said the show was met with “spontaneous standing ovations at the end, which left no doubt of the audience appreciation.”

“The powerful story stirred much emotion,” she said.

“It is with amazement and incredulity that parents, friends, and staff have witnessed the maturity and depth of emotion and understanding that these young actors have brought to their characters on stage.”

Director Laurence Wiseman said bringing Blood Brothers to life involved more than 80 individual stories coming together to tell one.

“An amazing feat in and of itself. Cast, crew, production team, band members, worked collaboratively towards a common goal.”