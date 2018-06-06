Police won’t say if Halswell fire is a fatal

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Halswell, but will not say if a person has died.

The fire service was called to a Caulfield Ave address at 12.30pm, and police also attended.

There is no apparent damage to the outside of the property.

The fire service would not comment on what had happened referring all inquiries to the police.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police are attending a suspicious fire in Caulfield Ave.”