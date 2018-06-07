Pokie machines – suburb by suburb

Avonhead, Sockburn and Upper Riccarton had the highest spend on gaming machines in the city for the first three months of the year.

The suburbs, which are clustered together in the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ latest statistics from January to March, have 72 non-casino gaming machines in four venues.

The total gaming machine proceeds for the three months was $1.56 million.

The venues included Avonhead Tavern, Bush Inn Tavern, Racecourse Hotel and Monteith’s on Merrin St.

Although the clustered area had the highest spend, it did not have the highest number of machines.

The most pokies were in the area of North New Brighton, Parklands, Waimairi Beach and New Brighton, with 117 at seven venues.

Gaming machine proceeds for that cluster was $1.44 million at Chats Bar and Cafe, Endeavour Tavern, New Brighton Working Men’s Club, The Wave, The Turf, The Bower and Queenspark Ale House.

Harewood, Merivale, Redwood, Belfast and Kainga also had 117 machines at Coasters Tavern, Highway Inn, Papanui Club, Redwood Hotel, Waimakariri Tavern, The Peg, Belfast’s Robbie’s Bar and Bistro and The Elmwood. The spend was $1.5 million.

Christchurch Central, Linwood and Phillipstown saw a spent of $1.39 million at the 87 machines, while Bishopdale’s 54 machines saw proceeds of $1.36 million.

The figures come as a new system, called Guardian, is being trialled in 15 bars and clubs nationally, which scans faces of people who enter gaming rooms.

It then checks them against a cloud-based database of people who have voluntarily excluded themselves. If there is a match, staff would be alerted and could ask them to leave.

As of March, there were 1334 non-casino pokie machines in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula.

From January to March in Christchurch and Banks Peninsula, punters spent more than $19 million on non-casino gaming machines.

During that period Lyttelton and Akaroa had the least machines, with 34 at three venues and just $187,458 in proceeds.

Latest Ministry of Health statistics show from July 2016 to June 2017, 879 new clients sought help for gambling problems in Christchurch – 10.5 per cent of the national figure.

There were 1207 clients who sought help in total.

The Salvation Army Oasis national operations manager Lisa Campbell said it supported 129 people in Canterbury last year who were harmed by pub and club pokie gambling.

“We also did brief interventions with another 128 people who were harmed by pub and club pokies.”

She said The Salvation Army only saw less than 10 per cent of people affected by gambling harm.

“We’d really encourage people if you’re concerned about your own gambling or someone else’s, get in touch and have a chat. We’re here to help and you can reach us on 0800 53 00 00 or salvationarmy.org.nz.”

Highest number of gaming machines 117: North New Brighton, Parklands, Waimairi Beach, New Brighton 117: Harewood, Merivale, Redwood, Belfast, Kainga 100: Christchurch Central, Linwood Highest amount of gaming machine proceeds $1.56 million: Avonhead, Sockburn, Upper Riccarton $1.50 million: Harewood, Merivale, Redwood, Belfast, Kainga $1.44 million: North New Brighton, Parklands, Waimairi Beach, New Brighton