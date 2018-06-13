Playground to get more equipment

New Brighton’s beachside playground is set to get more equipment, as resource consents are soon to be lodged for the new hot pools development.

Development Christchurch Ltd, which built the playground incorporating the whale pool, will install additional play equipment and other new features.

It will be closed for six to eight weeks from next month for the work.

Additional toys would be installed in the playground’s waka, as well as a sound tube, noughts and crosses and a chalkboard.

A seesaw will be put at the tail of the waka, so children of all abilities can play together. A climbing structure will be installed in the sandpit, which will also have a more accessible entry made.

The bark areas will be replaced with all-weather grass with seating and shade.

Additional shade, seating and windscreens will also be installed, and an artwork will be sandblasted into the concrete paving around the playground.

Permanent carved features would also be completed on the waka.

A DCL spokesman said the new equipment was always part of the plan, and it was included in the overall budget. Prices for the new equipment were being confirmed, he said.

“From the start of the project we anticipated taking time after the opening to further understand and assess on-going requirements and opportunities.”

DCL used feedback from the community after the playground opened to help inform what additions should be installed, he said.

“Taking time to observe how the playground functions has allowed us to make the best decisions on additional equipment,” he said.

“We have planned for this work to take place after the July school holidays, when kids are back at school and the weather is less enjoyable.”

Meanwhile, DCL hopes to have its consents for the hot pools development lodged with the city council this month, the spokesman said.

The foreshore development, including the playground and hot pools, was allocated $19.2 million. Of that, $11.2 million would go into the hot pools.

The playground’s budget was $8 million, but included $1 million for the New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club rebuild, and $2 million for coastal enhancement works to be done as part of the pools project.